SAN ANGELO, Texas – Lamb shows began, and goats continued at the San Angelo Stock Show Sunday, February 6th, at 8:00 a.m.

Miles senior Regan Smithwick won Grand Champion in the fine wool division Sunday morning with her lamb. “It always feels good to know all of my hard work paid off,” Smithwick explained after leaving the arena.

Along with receiving Grand Champion, Smithwick also was awarded the Champion Fine Wool Buckle. This year, the buckle was in honor of Barney Sisco, a volunteer for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association for over 40 years. Family members of Sisco presented the award to Smithwick as she was announced the Grand Champion.

According to Smithwick, her family breeds their lambs for show. “We actually raise and show our own livestock out at the farm, so my sheep are almost a year old,” Smithwick said. “I have had him from start to finish.”

Although it is her last year showing, Smithwick plans on hitting all the major stock shows in Texas this year with San Antonio, Houston and Austin next on the calendar. “It’s bittersweet that this is my last year, but you work super hard, you get to the end, but you are ready for the next chapter in your life.”

“Looking back, I played sports and did all that fun stuff, but the life lessons that I have learned from the stock show industry will carry me out to success later on,” Smithwick explained. “I have learned hard work, discipline, respect and how to work for something I want.”

Lamb and goat shows will continue through Tuesday with the first rounds of cattle beginning Wednesday and heifers starting on Thursday, February 10th.