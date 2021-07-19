Sterling County Deputy stops 19-year-old, finds cocaine, cash in vehicle

STERLING COUNTY, Texas – According to the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office, on July 17, 2021, a deputy who was patrolling Highway 158 West of Sterling City stopped a grey Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation.
Deputy Sanchez then conducted a probably cause search on the vehicle. During the search, 4.5 pounds of cocaine and $2,920 in cash were found.
The driver, identified by jail records as Jesus Gonzalez, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail just after 5 p.m. for manufacture and delivery of a control substance and money laundering charges.
His bond has been set at $75,000.