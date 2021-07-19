Sterling County Deputy stops 19-year-old, finds cocaine, cash in vehicle

STERLING COUNTY, Texas – According to the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office, on July 17, 2021, a deputy who was patrolling Highway 158 West of Sterling City stopped a grey Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation.

Deputy Sanchez then conducted a probably cause search on the vehicle. During the search, 4.5 pounds of cocaine and $2,920 in cash were found.

Courtesy of the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office

The driver, identified by jail records as Jesus Gonzalez, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail just after 5 p.m. for manufacture and delivery of a control substance and money laundering charges.

His bond has been set at $75,000.