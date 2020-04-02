Small town impact: Robert Lee

San Angelo, TX — The covid-19 pandemic is having a large impact on cities nationwide. It’s also affecting smaller towns, like Robert Lee.

“People in Robert Lee are a tough breed and people in Robert Lee take care of each other,” said Allyson Crenshaw, Mayor of Robert Lee, “If somebody needs something … I saw on Facebook, the other day, that someone needed Lysol and, of course, you can’t find it right now, and I think she had ten offers of a can of Lysol because, you know, people know she needs it and if they have it they’re going to help her out.”

Crenshaw points out that the spirit of helping each other out goes well beyond simple material goods.

“The good thing about a town like Robert Lee is everyone’s related or they’re friends and might as well be family and so they’re really concerned about their neighbors and their friends and their family and they all know that, right now, the best way to protect them is to stay away from them and I’ve been really impressed with our community.”

Aside from the health impacts of the pandemic, there is also the economic impact.

“I’d bet there’s not a household in the city of Robert Lee that’s not affected to some extent. Financially, I think everyone’s worried. And I think everyone has a right to be worried. But I’ve been impressed with the leadership from our governor and our president and, you know, we’ll have to figure it out at the end of this, but right now all we can do is try to protect each other physically and our health and figure out the finances later.”