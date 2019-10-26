Six time roping champion Cody Ohl announces retirement

SAN ANGELO, TX – Out at the First Community Credit Union Spur Arena the P.R.C.A. ropers competed in the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo‘s 66th annual Cinch Roping Fiesta.

The top five ropers from the preliminaries will compete in the outdoor arena against the biggest names in the calf-roping industry. One such roper, six time champion calf roper Cody Ohl, had quite an emotional day announcing not only his retirement but something even closer to his heart as well.

“It’s going to be a rough day,” said Ohl. “It’s even more special because today is my mom’s birthday so just to do all that in one day and in front of the greatest roping fans… [and] this committee here has given the shirt off their back for me so many times.”

Ohl’s daughter is following in his footsteps competing as well. She placed third in her event and fourth overall.