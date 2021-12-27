SAN ANGELO, Texas – Candidates for the Single-Member District 5 Seat drew for placement on the January 29 ballot at City Hall Monday morning, according to a release from the City of San Angelo on Monday, December 27, 2021.

The candidates names will appear on the ballot in the follow order:

Karen Hesse Smith

John Austin Stokes

Lynette Lucas

Bryan Neil Angle

Voter registration applications are available at the Tom Green County Election/Voter Registration Office on the first floor of the Edd B. Keyes Building, 113 W. Beauregard Avenue. Applications can also be obtained online at VoteTomGreenCounty.org, by mail, or by calling 325-659-6541. Completed applications can be returned in person or by mail.

Citizens can also register to vote when renewing their driver’s license in person at a Texas Department of Public Safety office. To determine eligibility to vote or current voter registration status, visit votetexas.gov/register-to-vote. Voter registration applications are also available at the link.

The City of San Angelo also provided a list of key dates leading up to the January 29 Special Election for the Single-Member District 5 Seat:

Early Voting

Early voting will take place on weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., January 12-25, at the Edd B. Keyes Building located at 113 W. Beauregard Avenue. Early voting will be closed on January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Election Day

On Election Day, January 29, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Angelo Bible Church, 3506 Sherwood Way

MHMR Services of the Concho Valley Administration Building, 1501 W. Beauregard Ave.

St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 2506 Johnson Avenue

Important Dates

Thursday, December 30, 2021 – Last day to register to vote for the January 29 Special Election

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – First day of early voting by personal appearance

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 – Last day of early voting by personal appearance

Saturday, January 29, 2022 – Election day (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

For more information on the January 29 special election visit cosatx.us/Elections.