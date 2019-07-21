Sierra Vista breaks ground on capital improvement project

SAN ANGELO, TX – Sierra Vista United Methodist Church held the groundbreaking ceremony for their long-awaited capital improvement project.

The ceremony took place the morning Sunday, July 21 in the lot adjacent to the main sanctuary. Senior Pastor Stan Whites led the congregation in a liturgy and prayer service as they dedicated the new buildings. “Over the years it has grown and it grown to a place where it needed to expand,” said White in an interview with KLST and KSAN News. “So to be here at a time where we need to grow, so we can reach out and truly be the hands and feet of christ to those in need or to really make a difference in the lives of those are really in need, it’s really exciting.”

Planned improvements consist of approximately 15,000 square feet of new construction and extensive renovations throughout the campus.

Renovations will take place throughout the church, focusing especially on youth and adult classroom space, music facilities and ADA compliant restrooms.