‘Showdown in San Angelo’ concludes on Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Drag boats were flying on Lake Nasworthy over the weekend for the “Showdown in San Angelo”.

The Southern Drag Boat Association (SDBA) brings drivers from all over the United States to show off their skills. This year, the event was closed to the public due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s limiting of large gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Here’s the results from Sunday’s final races:

The SDBA will now head to Marble Falls on July 25 for the 2020 Lakefest Drag Boat Races.

More Stories for you

• LIVE TRACKER: Area high schools adjust summer workouts due to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the spike of COVID-19 cases around the Concho Valley, many local high schools are having to a…

• UIL grants eligibility to remote learners for sports, extracurricular activities

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) added another chapter to its guidelines Friday m…

• Rams Basketball reveals dates for 2020 camps

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State Athletics and Rams Basketball announced the dates for their 2020 summer camps Monday a…

• ASU hosts Ram Club Golf Tournament

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State athletic department hosted the Ram Club Golf Tournament at Bentwood Country Club on Monday…

• Three-peat: Hudson, Williams win 2020 San Angelo Country Club Men’s Partnership

SAN ANGELO, Texas– John Duke Hudson and Colton Williams defended their title and won the 61st San Angelo Country Club…

• Back the Badge clay shoot takes place for second year in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 2nd Annual Back the Badge clay shoot, originally scheduled for March 28, took place June 27 at…