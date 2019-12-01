“Shop Small” event at Railway Museum of San Angelo encourages more local shopping

At the Railway Museum of San Angelo on Saturday, vendor booths were set up for the various local businesses across the city.

The first 100 people there received a signature “Shop Small” tote bag with a list of participating businesses and coupons.

The “Shop Small” campaign was created by American Express in 2010.

It all spreads awareness to shop locally and help businesses grow, stay in business, and support the local economy.

“When you’re shopping at a small business they know their products a little bit better. They provide more cordial, friendly service. They’re able to help you out and provide a better shopping experience for you, more one-on-one time and really guide you through your shopping experience,” Monica Ramos, the office manager for Downtown San Angelo Inc. explains.

Ramos says they’re a Neighborhood Champion due to their efforts of spreading the word to help local businesses.