SAN ANGELO, TX— Aicha Ndir stands as the lone international player on the Angelo State women’s basketball team, entering her third year with the team, her narrative unfolding from humble beginnings.

“My parents are from Senegal, so they were born there, but they met when they were studying in France, so they got married and had babies. I was born in France in a small city called Blois. It is around two hours away from Paris, but France is a small country. It’s a lot,” said Ndir.

Having competed in various leagues overseas, Eysha Ndir’s choice to come to the United States was facilitated by a friend.

“That’s where I met a friend that played at Tech at the time, and now she plays at Texas, and she’s the one who told me she wants to play for the United States. She said you should come, and I told her I do not have a coach or an agent, and she told me, ‘Well, just send me a video, and I will send it to my coach,’ and she did whatever she did,” said Ndir.

Head Coach Krista Gerlich of the Texas Tech’s women’s basketball team received the video, highlighting her tight bond with Alesha Ellis, the Head Coach at Angelo State.

“Coach Gerlich coached Coach Ellis, and that’s how I got here because she saw my video, and Coach Ellis texted me and said, ‘Hey, we saw your video. Would you like to play for us?’ and I was like, sure,” said Ndir.

Separated from her family and friends, Texas has evolved into a home for Ndir, thanks in large part to the camaraderie of the teammates

“Here they are family. They are super nice. Every time I need something because not having a car in Texas is complicated, they are always super welcoming and ready to help with anything. It’s like a second family here,” said Ndir.

Throughout the season, she looks to advance as an athlete and leverage her experiences and background to motivate the team.

“My goal is to impact as much as possible on defense, and I worked on my shots too, but just to be better overall and bring more to the team in general,” said Ndir.