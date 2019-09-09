Shine a Light brightens San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – National Suicide Prevention Week is the Monday through Sunday surrounding World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10.

The San Angelo Visitor Center hosted West Texas Counseling and Guidance held their Shine a Light event to help inform and inspire. Organizers with WTXCG said the event was largely about remembering, as well as educating.

According to Development and Community Relations Director Tiffany Talley, “this is our way of really kicking it off to have those who have lost loved ones to suicide come and really remember their loved ones and talk about the importance of the resources that west texas counseling and guidance has for folks who are in despair or who may be experiencing depression or anxiety or trauma.”

