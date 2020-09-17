Shannon to host drive-thru flu shot clinics starting Saturday morning

Patients are asked to wear a mask and to bring their insurance card to receive their shot

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Fall is almost officially here…which means the annual flu season is imminent. Due to COVID-19 still lingering, Shannon Health is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic starting Saturday morning. The site will be located at the foster field parking lot.

“We’ll also have another Saturday clinic which is going to be the following weekend,” Shannon Clinic clinical advisor Twila McMurtrey said. “They’re nine to two and all family members are invited. Children, adults, the whole family can come. We’re also going to have it during the week…Monday through Friday next week. It’ll be from two to seven.”

Health officials say it’s extremely important for residents to get the flu shot this year due to COVID-19 concerns. It can also prevent a hospitalization overflow.

“All of our health authorities are highly recommending people to take the flu shot this year just because of covid and to give a little bit more protection and keep people healthy,” McMurtrey said. “We do ask that everyone would wear a mask when they come through.”

This will be a new process for Shannon this year…considering past clinics being held indoors. The duration of the clinic is to be determined.

“The regular flu vaccine is $35 for self pay,” McMurtrey said. “The higher dose of flu vaccine is $80. We do accept insurance. We will bill your insurance, please be sure you bring your insurance card with you when you come to the flu clinic.”

Appointments won’t be necessary. Those interested can contact Shannon Health for more information. People aged six months and older are eligible to get the shot.