“Shabby Chic of Dreams” offers San Angelo unique items

The new business celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony

SAN ANGELO, Texas — “Shabby Chic of Dreams” is a new, unique business to San Angelo.

On Monday morning, the business had their ribbon cutting ceremony. Members of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and the Concho Cadre attended the ceremony at the new business, located at 3720 Sherwood Way.

Inside the store, customers can find a variety of items that range from homemade seasonal decor items, to antique jewelry and even candy!

“I just hope it brings some fun and enjoyment. It’s just another shop in our town. I support local shops and I think you should shop locally. A town can’t have too many unique shops,” said Terri Fowler, Owner of “Shabby Chic of Dreams.”

According to Fowler, she has opened a shop in every town she’s lived in. Her family moved to San Angelo 5 years ago, and they are planning to settle down here for a very long time.