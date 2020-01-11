Severe weather outbreak ongoing for portions of Texas

As of 8pm Saturday evening, a line of strong thunderstorms are moving through Texas stretching from the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex along the I-35 corridor as far south to San Antonio.

Heavy rain, damaging winds, and tornado warned storms have been the primary hazards with the storms.

The severe weather is due to an upper level low moving through the south central U.S with an associated cold front that will cause colder high temperatures for Saturday across the state.

The line of thunderstorms will proceed to the eastern half of the state by 1 AM stretching as far south as the Houston area.

As moisture and precipitation wrap behind the center of circulation, snow showers are expected for portions of West Texas from Lubbock to Abilene and stretching as far south as the northern Concho Valley.

Below is a look at the extended futurecast through 7 a.m Saturday