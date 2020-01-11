Severe weather outbreak ongoing for portions of Texas

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

As of 8pm Saturday evening, a line of strong thunderstorms are moving through Texas stretching from the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex along the I-35 corridor as far south to San Antonio.

Heavy rain, damaging winds, and tornado warned storms have been the primary hazards with the storms.

The severe weather is due to an upper level low moving through the south central U.S with an associated cold front that will cause colder high temperatures for Saturday across the state.

The line of thunderstorms will proceed to the eastern half of the state by 1 AM stretching as far south as the Houston area.

As moisture and precipitation wrap behind the center of circulation, snow showers are expected for portions of West Texas from Lubbock to Abilene and stretching as far south as the northern Concho Valley.

Below is a look at the extended futurecast through 7 a.m Saturday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.