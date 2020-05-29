Second Tom Green County Jail employee tests positive for COVID-19

San Angelo, TX — A second employee of the Tom Green County Jail has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to a press release sent out by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020.

Following Wednesday’s revelation that a first employee had tested positive on Wednesday. May 27, “close work associates and three inmates were identified as having potentially been exposed to the virus and sent for testing,” according to the press release.

“As a result of the subsequent testing, one additional employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus. This particular employee was a close work associate of the initial employee. The second employee to test positive has also been placed in quarantine in accordance with the Local Health Authority and the CDC.”

“Of note, this employees’ duties were not inside the main jail facility at 122 W. Harris and he was not in a position to interact with the main jail population, receive packages, or otherwise interact with the public. Due to the job duties of this employee, no additional inmates of the Tom Green County Jail were exposed by this employee.”

“As of today, no inmates within the Tom Green County Jail have exhibited signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Those inmates who have been previously tested for COVID-19 remain under quarantine until negative results are received and they have been symptom free for 14 days.”

The press release came shortly before The City of San Angelo released the daily COVID-19 testing numbers in which two new positive cases were reported for Tom Green County.