Second gun and blade show of 2019

SAN ANGELO, TX – Saturday, July 13 saw Foster Communication Coliseum host the second of three gun and blade shows held throughout the year. The show runs Saturday and Sunday, featuring over 230 tables. Organizers say it was a full show with about 100 vendors, also saying they appreciate the communities that host them.

“A good reason to support an event like this is, number one, showing your second amendment love and the value of that,” said event organizer Kim Sansom. “A lot of people bring their kids out to educate them about firearms. There are so many stories out here, so much history.”

In addition to the vendors from outside San Angelo, numerous local historical organizations and small businesses display at the show as well. For more information visit the show website.