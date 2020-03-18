Season Pass: Black March ‘An Inside Look at the Coronavirus in Sports’

Closings
SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns with a special episode examining the impacts COVID-19 (coronavirus) is having on the world of sports. Join Ryan Reynolds and learn about the growing public health threat and how it’s affecting sports and beyond on a local and national level.

Season Pass will not air for the next two weeks due to the growing spread of COVID-19. Be sure to follow @KLSTSports on Twitter for further updates and download the Concho Valley Homepage app to take all the content on the go!

