SAPD’s Street Crimes Division seizes nearly 15.5 Pounds of Methamphetamine

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– From the San Angelo Police Department:

Pursuant to the ongoing investigation of narcotics trafficking in and around San Angelo, members of the Department’s Street Crimes Division seized approximately seven (7) kilos of Methamphetamine from two locations in northwest San Angelo.

No arrests were made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Details are being withheld at this time pending Federal Indictments.

The Department’s Patrol Division and K9 Unit assisted with today’s operation as well as our DEA partners across the State.