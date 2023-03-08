SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for pieces of equipment that have been stolen over the last few days.
The first post made regarding the stolen equipment was regarding a stolen trailer on March 7, 2023. This post included an image of a possible suspect vehicle, a red truck. The stolen trailer can be identified by the text, ‘Texas Pride,” on the rear side. Reference case #2023-0002434 when proving information.
The second post was made on March 8, 2023, regarding multiple pieces of equipment pictured to include at least one trailer and two small all-terrain utility vehicles. Reference case #2023-0002815 when proving information.
If you have information, please contact SAPD’S Dispatch Division at 325-657-4315.