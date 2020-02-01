SAPD retirement ceremony at Fort Concho

The San Angelo Police Department held a retirement ceremony at Fort Concho with the addition of three officers being promoted Friday afternoon.

Sergeant Fred Sturm retired after 36 years of dedicated service. Officers Joe Walston, Micahel Gaeta and Patrick Garrett were all promoted to the Sergeant rank immediately afterwards. Fred Sturm provides his advice for those who are interested in becoming a police officer.

“Any young man or woman that’s looking in this profession, it takes a real good heart that you really want to do this job. But then…I would do it all over.”