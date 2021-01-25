SAPD investigates fatal crash on North Chadborne this afternoon

Courtesy of: Tracy Piatt (spokeswoman SAPD)

San Angelo, Texas (January 25)- The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that took place during rush hour on North Chadborne. According to the San Angelo Police Department, a man was driving a pickup truck going south on N. Chadbourne were he was speeding at an alarming rate.

The undentified man then collided with an SUV, that had stopped to make a turn onto 19th Street. The pickup truck also collided with an third vechile at the scene.

The undenified woman driving the SUV died at the hospital due to the accident. SAPD also reported that the undentified man driving the pickup truck was being treated at the hospital for incapitating injuries. In addition, SAPD also stated that the undentified driver of the third vechile did not appear to suffer any serious injuries.

The San angelo Police Department plans to continue its investigation on the fatal accident tommorrow. Spokeswoman Tracy Piatt-FOX stated that invesigators plan to re-enact the incident and take measurements. She stated, “Investors are going to make a very comprehesive re-enactment.” “We already had our drone out here helping photographers with measurements. We are running into a little bit of an issue, of course because its nightime. It’s dark so we will probably come back tomorrow. This typically happens with a fatal crash.”

The San angelo Police Department stated that they will release further information on the incident once the families of the victims are notified. If anyone has any further information, they are asked to contact the San Angelo Police Department.