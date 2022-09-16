SAN ANGELO, Texas -(Update 2:30 p.m.) The San Angelo Police Department closed the Main Street Bridge and part of U.S. 67, also known as Houston Harte Expressway on Sept. 16.

Concho Valley Homepage staff on scene reported that the overpass is closed to determine the structural integrity. TxDOT, the Department of Public Safety and the San Angelo Police Department are all on scene.

TxDOT San Angelo also shares via Twitter that both westbound U.S. 67 have been closed as of 2:25 p.m. TxDOT San Angelo also says the bridge was stuck by an excavator loaded on a trailer.

View from Houston Harte level of damage done to Main Street overpass. CC TxDOT San Angelo.

Main Street overpass was visible damage over Houston Harte lanes.

(Original 1:49 p.m.) The San Angelo Police Department announced a one-lane closure of Houston Harte traveling westbound from Bell Street to Chadbourne Street via a Nixle alert.

Along with the closure on Houston Harte, SAPD sent out a second Nixle alert for the closure of the Main Street overpass near Houston Harte. This overpass has been completely shut off according to the alert.

Main Street overpass closed due to damage from under the bridge.

The police department shared in a third Nixle alert that the closed westbound lane on Houston Harte extends under the Main Street overpass. Travelers will need to exit at the Chadbourne and Oakes Street exit.

