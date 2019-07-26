SAPD: Hotel Search Leads to Cocaine Arrest

San Angelo, TX – This afternoon, members of the Department’s Street Crimes Division (SCD) directed a traffic stop on 42-year-old Domingo Yorba of San Angelo.

Following the stop, the SCD executed a search at the Red Roof Inn and Suites located at 4205 South Bryant Boulevard which resulted in the discovery and seizure of approximately three ounces of suspected cocaine, narcotic distribution paraphernalia, and $1,660 in U.S. Currency.

Yorba has been arrested for First Degree Felony Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1.

The Department’s Patrol Division and K-9 Unit assisted with today’s field investigation.