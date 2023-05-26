SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo citizens are asked to avoid the intersection of Forest Park Avenue and Howard Street due to a bee issue according to a Nixle Alert sent by the San Angelo Police Department on May 26.

(Update 4:41 p.m.) SAPD said in a release that there was a swarm of bees in the 2100 block of Forest Park Avenue.

A citizen and an officer were stung. The police department reports that both individuals were transported to the hospital.

There is currently a beekeeper on scene.

(Original 3:22 p.m.) Concho Valley Homepage staff on scene reports that SAPD currently blocks off Howard Street to Forest Park Avenue. Liberty Bee Removal is also on the scene.

Neighborhood residents are being asked to remain inside their homes at this time.