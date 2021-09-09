Sanctuary City for the Unborn: What are they?

Bishop Michael Sis of the San Angelo Archdiocese speaks before the San Angelo City Council on Thursday. September 9, 2021, urging members to enact an ordinance making San Angelo a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Thursday, September 9, 2021, Bishop Michael Sis of the Diocese of San Angelo asked city leaders to support an ordinance to declare the City of San Angelo a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’. After Bishop Sis’ made his request, 13 San Angelo citizens stepped up in support of the possible ordinance.

‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’: What is it?

According to the Texas Tribune, “a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ is an ordinance that tries to outlaw abortions in the city limits.”

What does this mean?

Texas Senate Bill 8, The Texas Heartbeat Act which is now law as of September 1, 2021, states abortions would be prohibited in Texas as early as six weeks into pregnancy or when a heartbeat is detected.

A ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ takes this a step further by outlawing the practice of abortions within a city’s city limits.

Cities where ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ have been accepted

According to the ‘Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn’ website: 36 U.S. cities, 33 Texas cities/towns and two towns from Nebraska and one town from Ohio, have passed a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ ordinance, including Concho Valley’s own Sterling City.

Below is a complete list of cities that have passed a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ ordinance and when the ordinance was passed:

Waskom, Texas (June 11th, 2019)

Naples, Texas (Sept. 9th, 2019)

Joaquin, Texas (Sept. 17th, 2019)

Tenaha, Texas (Sept. 23th, 2019)

Gilmer, Texas (Sept. 24th, 2019)

Westbrook, Texas (Nov. 18th, 2019)

Rusk, Texas (Jan. 9th, 2020)

Colorado City, Texas (Jan. 14th, 2020)

Gary City, Texas (Jan. 16th, 2020)

Big Spring, Texas (Jan. 14th, 2020)

Wells, Texas (Feb. 10th, 2020)

Whiteface, Texas (March 12th, 2020)

East Mountain, Texas (July 20th, 2020)

New Home, Texas (Sept. 29th, 2020)

Morton, Texas (Oct. 12th, 2020)

Ackerly, Texas (Dec. 1st, 2020)

Grapeland, Texas (Jan. 25th, 2021)

Goldsmith, Texas (Feb. 10th, 2021)

Carbon, Texas (Feb. 22nd, 2021)

Gorman, Texas (March 4th, 2021)

Murchison, Texas (March 9th, 2021)

Latexo, Texas (March 15th, 2021)

Hayes Center, Nebraska (April 6th, 2021)

Blue Hills, Nebraska (April 13th, 2021)

Lubbock, Texas (May 1st, 2021)

Abernathy, Texas (May 10th, 2021)

Poynor, Texas (May 11th, 2021)

Lebanon, Ohio (May 25th, 2021)

Levelland, Texas (May 17th, 2021)

Sundown, Texas (June 8th, 2021)

Sterling City, Texas (June 21st, 2021)

Centerville, Texas (July 7th, 2021)

Eastland, Texas (August 4th, 2021)

Leona, Texas (August 9th, 2021)

Crawford, Texas (August 10th, 2021)

Brownsboro, Texas (August 16th, 2021)

and 35 other potential cities throughout Texas (including San Angelo)

Where does the City of San Angelo stand on the issue?

According to the latest City Council Meeting held on Thursday, September 9th, 2021, the City of San Angelo is researching the topic, has heard from several local citizens about potential ordinance, and will consider the measure after researching is complete.