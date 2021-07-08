San Angelo Police: One Volney St. shooting victim dies, another in stable condition

San Angelo, TEXAS — On July 7, 2021, at 4:18 pm, Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Volney in reference to a shooting victim. When Officers arrived on scene they located one male (21) suffering from a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. He is in stable condition.

Shortly after Officers’ arrival, dispatch received a call stating that a second gunshot victim had arrived at another hospital by personal vehicle. That second subject succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased by Judge Howard. The deceased has been identified as Adaireon Madlock (23). The investigation indicates that the parties involved are known to each other. After a confrontation, gunfire was exchanged between the parties. This is still an ongoing investigation.

