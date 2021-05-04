San Angelo woman enters guilty plea for Tampering with Evidence after fatal shooting

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to court documents, Sierra Camarillo, 22, entered a guilty plea on the charge of Tampering with Evidence on May 3, 2021. The 119th District Court sentenced her to six years of probation.

According to police records, Camarillo was present when 18-year-old Rey C. Robles was shot and killed at an apartment complex on North Bryant Boulevard on February 25, 2021. Police say they arrived at the scene just before 1:30 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting victim.

Court records state that Camarillo was at the apartment complex when a fight began between Robles and Nathan Gonzalez in the apartment. During that fight, Robles allegedly took out a firearm and beat Gonzalez with it. That’s when Mauricio Portillo allegedly shot Robles.

The documents state that Portillo then fled the scene and took Robles’ gun. After that, Camarillo took Portillo’s gun and moved it.

Since being arrested on February 25, 2021, Camarillo remained in the Tom Green County Jail on a $100,000 bond until her release on May 3, 2021.

Gonzalez was also arrested on February 25, 2021 and is currently still in the Tom Green County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Portillo also remains in custody at the Tom Green County Jail.