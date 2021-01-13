San Angelo woman allegedly has seizure while driving and wrecks into ICR building

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a preliminary assessment, a woman was reportedly having a seizure when she drove across the oncoming lanes on Sherwood Way and wrecked into the front of the ICR building.

Around 3:30 P.M. January 13th, 2021, police were dispatched to 2905 Sherwood Way for the report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arriving, SAPD determined the driver had drove into the front of the ICR building. According to the preliminary assessment, the woman was driving Westbound on Sherwood Way when she crossed over into the parking lot of the shopping center and wrecked. Individuals inside the building told police that the woman seemed to be having a seizure but SAPD has not been able to verify that yet.

The responding officer spoke with the woman before she was transported by ambulance to Shannon Medical Center. The woman claimed that she had no known medical conditions. At this time, officers reported that she did not seem to be seriously injured once she was addressed by medics.

No citations were issued to the driver. The individuals who were working at ICR at the time of the accident were not in the direct path of the accident and no one was injured. The building has structural damages.

More Stories for you

• Our Water: TPWD planning for 2021 fish stocking in Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Parks and Wildlife will be catching up on fish stocking this year as production in Texas…

• San Angelo Independent School District to thoroughly mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the spring 2021 semester

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With the start of the spring 2021 semester, San Angelo ISD has been impacted by the coronavirus…

• Current Mayor, City Council members for SDM 2, 4, and 6 all file to run for another term

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo’s Communications Office will make an announcement each time a candidate…

• Former Texas mayoral candidate arrested in connection with Capitol occupation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID) – Former Midland, Texas mayoral candidate Jenny Cudd has been arrested in connection with p…

• City reports 91 new positive cases of COVID-19 for January 13, 2021

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, January 13, 2021. The f…

• TGC Health Department Confirms three new deaths from causes related to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of three additional patients from c…