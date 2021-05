SAN ANGELO- San Angelo United FC will begin their inaugural season on May 22, as the an expansion team in the first ever women’s division of the United Premier Soccer League.

The UPSL is the largest developmental soccer league in the United States. The league is adding a six team West Texas division to UPSL Women’s, headed by former USMNT member Paul Caliguiri.

For more on the inaugural season of San Angelo United FC, stay tuned to KLST and ConchoValleyHomepage.com.