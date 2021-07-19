San Angelo iconic sheep and artwork vandalized over the weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas – One of San Angelo’s iconic fiberglass sheep and artwork were the subject of vandalism in Downtown San Angelo over the weekend.

The San Angelo Police Department believe it happened some time Saturday night.

“The sheep, “Shear Ingen ‘ewe’ ity” that was standing on Concho Street, was knocked off it’s wagon wheel stand and is beyond repair” Del Velasquez, executive director of Downtown San Angelo, Inc. said in a statement. “The painting at Paintbrush Alley was pulled from its plexiglass and wooden frame”.

This is an ongoing investigation.

San Angelo Police are looking for those responsible for the vandalism. If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the San Angelo Police Department.