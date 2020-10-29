San Angelo Salvation Army launches “Out Of The Cold” program for the second year

Major Carr says they will need more help this year due to the coronavirus pandemic taking its toll on the city

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Temperatures across the Concho Valley are expected to drop near the freezing point by 5 o’clock Friday morning. For the second year in a row, the San Angelo Salvation Army is launching the “Out Of The Cold” program to keep homeless individuals safe due to drastic weather conditions.

“Any night that is below 35 degrees, if it’s going to drop below 35 by five o’clock in the morning, We’re going to get them into a warm safe place,” San Angelo Salvation Army leader Major Stan Carr said. “All they have to do is show up at our office on 2nd Avenue or here. We’re moving the office over here in a couple of weeks.”

Last year the Salvation Army took care of 111 individuals and one family. Since hours operate on business days only, there is still hope for those who happen to be homeless on weekends.

“If it happens to be a cold night on a weekend, and our office only runs Monday to Friday, then all they have to do is find a local police officer,” Major Carr said. “The police have been trained that if they find someone on the street on the weekend or on a holiday where offices are closed that needs shelter, they know where to take them. They get them set up and we’ll take care of it from there.”

Major Carr said they operated with generous contributions from the public and local churches during last year’s event. He says they will need more help this year due to the coronavirus pandemic taking its toll on the city.

“Financially last year it cost us in the neighborhood of $20,000 to run the program,” Major Carr said. “Almost all of that was donated to us through the public and other church groups. So we’re hoping that we’ll get that kind of support again this year. It’s certainly valuable.”

For more information, call the main office or visit the San Angelo Salvation Army website.