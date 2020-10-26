San Angelo Rodeo events overview

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo hopes to continue this trend into their main events early next year

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo hosted a series of events this weekend:

Texas Best Show Series

On Saturday, the Texas Best Show Series kicked off their first day here in San Angelo.

This series is centered around sheep that encompasses the entire state of Texas anywhere within the border. All the best kids in the state come and meet four times a year at different locations. This year includes Waco, Kerrville, San Angelo and Coleman. The series accumulates placings and points similar to the NFR where you accumulate points at the end of the year. They will have all around champions and division champions within this series.

“I think this is a really neat thing if you’re around and you get a chance to stop by and look at it,” Texas Best Show Series board member Zane Bone said. “It’s really important. It’s all the best sheep shows in the state of Texas and they come from hundreds of miles away. We’ll have 80 to 100 kids here with 200 to 250 projects. They really are the very best of the very best if you watch these kids, they’re the ones that go on to win your majors.”

Cinch Roping Fiesta

The San Angelo Rodeo wrapped up their final day of the 67th annual Cinch Roping Fiesta.

This is the largest single tie down roping event in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Yesterday was the first day of the ticketed events such as the match roping and double mugging. There’s a lot of different things such as rolling bigger calves and it’s a longer score with a 20 foot head start. These events are considered a head start for guys trying to qualify in the Houston, Fort Worth and San Angelo rodeos beginning early next year.

“It’s big time money,” San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo manager Josh Hilton said. “There’s $20,000 added to our jackpot that’s not counting. There’s a match roping between the reigning world champion Haven Meged and World Champion Tuf Cooper, where they’re going to be going head to head, 12 runs each for $20,000 winner take all.”

Haven Meged was ruled the Roping Fiesta Invitational Champion while Tuf Cooper was named the Match Roping Champion.

Cowboy Christmas Gift Show

This evening the Cowboy Christmas Gift Show finished their last day at the Foster Communications Coliseum.

Participants displayed a large variety of high quality crafters and high quality merchandise. Items related to fashion such as shirts, jeans, jean boot jackets and jewelry were all included in this weekend’s sale. Food booths and home decor also caught the attention of many customers attending.

“The guys can go out in the arena and the ladies like to shop always,” Cowboy Christmas Gift Show craft host Dorothy Kvapil said. “They created this great shopping so you know it’s available for all, and of course for San Angelo to come out and and join us.”

For more information visit the San Angelo Rodeo Website.