San Angelo Regional Airport preparing for a potential holiday traffic increase

The airport requires a mandate to wear a mask while in the terminal or anytime you’re on board an aircraft

SAN ANGELO, Texas – More than 9 million Americans passed through airports the week of November 20-29th. Public health officials are bracing for an additional surge in coronavirus cases from Christmas and New Years. The San Angelo Regional Airport is preparing for a potential traffic increase.

“We haven’t seen a big increase in traffic, we’re slowly starting to climb back up,” San Angelo Regional Airport director Jeremy Valgardson said. “We have made a lot of changes at least here at the airport. The FAA put out a guidance called ‘The Road to Recovery’, really helping airports to develop some cleaning protocols and preparing for increased travel such as the holidays.”

The FAA recommended enhanced cleaning since the start of the pandemic. Mathis Field now has electrostatic sprayers that they’re spraying inside every aircraft in between flights.

“We need to instill confidence back in the traveling public,” Valgardson expressed. “I know the CDC came out and didn’t recommend traveling by air and a Harvard study came out about the same time and said flying during the pandemic is very low risk because of the hepa filters and the implementation that the airports have done to reduce the risk of COVID-19.”

Valgardson says the airport has to look at it from a national airspace system. Large hubs like Dallas-Fort Worth International, John F. Kennedy International or Chicago O’Hare have implemented several safety protocols at this point. People are starting to feel safe to fly anywhere in the US.

“I think that the Road to Recovery guide the FAA gave us was the intent to get all airports on the same page so that the public is comfortable flying,” Valgardson stated. “Knowing that if they needed to go visit for grandma for the holidays, flying is maybe a safer way to do it then taking a train, a bus or even your own vehicle.”

Mathis Field encourages all visitors to be at least six feet apart from each other. The airline also requires a mandate to wear a mask while in the terminal or anytime you’re on board an aircraft.