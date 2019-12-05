San Angelo Public Art Commission approves design for Sunken Garden Park

Members of San Angelo’s Public Art Commission today approved a new design for the Sunken Garden Park and sculpture garden.

They approved a new conceptual design for improvements to the neighborhood park on South David off Bryant that includes a large collection of cannas, native plants and water fountains.

“The city that we hope for is a very artful city, a creative San Angelo…and it’s so great that the art commission and all these people are coming together to make more art available to the people of San Angelo,” says Julie Raymond, Chair of the Art Commission.

The city’s public art commission is an advisory board to the city council, for art work placements on city owned or controlled property.