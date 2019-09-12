San Angelo Police Sergeant Korby Kennedy remembered today during “Star of Texas” award ceremony

San Angelo – San Angelo Police Department Sergeant Korby Kennedy — killed in the line of duty in San Angelo, June 25th, 2015 – was remembered today in Austin by Texas Governor Greg Abbott for the 2019 “Star of Texas” awards.

They’re given to peace officers, firefighters, and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and the Lone Star State.

“The Star of Texas Awards symbolize the deep and enduring gratitude Texans have for the brave first responders who were injured or died in the line of duty,” said Governor Abbott. “Our first responders represent the very best of Texas, and we will never forget their service and sacrifice. To all the men and women who protect and serve, thank you for being the light of justice and peace in our communities. You are the shield that stands between danger and the people of Texas, and you have our deepest respect and unwavering support.”

The 2019 recipients of the Star of Texas Awards include:

Peace Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

• Earl J. Givens, III – Dallas Police Department

• Garrett W. Hull – Fort Worth Police Department

• Albert Castaneda, Jr. – Grand Prairie Police Department

• Nathan Hayden Heidelberg – Midland Police Department

• Raymond Bradley Jimmerson – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

• Mark Allen Cox – Real County Sheriff’s Office

• Korby Lee Kennedy – San Angelo Police Department

• Moises Sanchez – Texas Department of Public Safety

• David Jones Fitzpatrick – The Colony Police Department

• Timothy Gerard Olsovsky – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office

• Donna Doss – U.S. Customs And Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol

• Norman Merkel – U.S. Department Of Justice, U.S. Marshals Service

• Loren Y. Vasquez – Waller County Sheriff’s Office

• Lonnie Verdell Burton – Wayland Baptist University Police Department

• Alejandro “Alex” Martinez – Willacy County Sheriff’s Office

• Jason Matthew Fann – Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office