San Angelo Police Department find body at Santa Fe Golf Course

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police responded to a call about an unconscious person at Santa Fe Park, located at 440 Veteran’s Memorial Drive, Friday morning.

According to police, officers on-scene located an unconscious 33-year-old female and attempted CPR on the female until medics arrived.

After attempting to resuscitate the female, San Angelo Police Department determined she was deceased, later confirmed by Justice of the Peace J. P. McGuire.

Next of kin has been notified and no indications of criminal activity were observed during the course of San Angelo Police Department’s investigation.