San Angelo Police Department civil service exam application deadline rescheduled to February 11th

The exam will be divided into two parts: a written exam and physical agility test

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With the recent rise of coronavirus cases in the area, the civil service exam and application deadlines to join the San Angelo Police force has been postponed. The application deadline for the police recruit exam has been pushed to February 11th at 5pm. SAPD Sergeant Tim Coffman explains the current outlook.

“We opened up the acceptance of applications,” Sergeant Coffman stated. “We always do that until we give the test on a Friday. We always give it until the Thursday of the week prior to the test for people to submit their applications.”

The exam will be divided into two parts: a written exam and physical agility test. Both exams will be administered on February 19th at the McNease Convention Center. Sergeant Coffman says the extended dates could benefit those interested.

“It gives them additional time to study and prepare for the written and the physical testing that we do,” Sergeant Coffman said. “It does give an opportunity to a lot of those potential applicants that are on the fence and not sure if this is something they want to do yet or not.”

Sergeant Coffman says the planned dates could be pushed back further if there’s another surge in coronavirus cases. Until then, interested candidates have additional time to make a decision.

“We’re encouraging anybody that has thought about becoming a law enforcement officer or wants to become a law enforcement officer to really consider applying for this upcoming test.” Sergeant Coffman expressed.

For more information visit the SAPD website.