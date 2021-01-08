San Angelo Police arrest man for sex crimes against child

Courtesy of: San Angelo Police Depatrment

San Angelo, Texas (January 8, 2020)- The ongoing investigation by the San Angelo Police Department’s Crimes against Children Unit has pursued Michael Curry of San Angelo. The 34 year old has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child.

An Evidentiary Search Warrant issued by District Court Judge Ben Woodward was executed at Curry’s residence on January 6, 2021. Curry, who was at the residence when officers arrived, was taken into custody without incident.

Additional charges may be pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

The Department’s Anti-Crime Unit, Gang Unit, K-9 Unit, and Patrol Division assisted with Curry’s capture.