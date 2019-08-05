San Angelo NAACP chapter president speaks at freemasons event

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Jackson Lodge No. 15 Prince Hall Affiliated Freemasons held a meeting Saturday, August 3, at the Red Lion Hotel.

The local chapter which has been in existence since 1883, is a non-profit community organization. Saturday evenings gathering saw them welcome local NAACP Chapter President Sherley Spears as a keynote speaker.

The local worship master spoke about some of the key themes from the meeting. “One of the takeaways for tonight,” said John Garcia, “because our theme is unity in the community, we want to emphasize contributions that we give towards our San Angelo community. As well as fostering relationships with other organizations within the san angelo community.”

You can find the local Freemasons chapter online via Facebook.