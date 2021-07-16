San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts teams up with the Cultural Center and San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum to host Family Day Fiestas Patrias this September

San Angelo, TEXAS — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts invites all of San Angelo’s residents to partake in Hispanic Heritage month and Grito de Dolores this September. Family Day Fiestas Patrias will be a family-friendly event that will be free to the public. The event will take place inside the museum, along the river corridor, and in Old Town. Activities will include free art activities, performances, art vendors, food trucks, and free entry to all exhibits and galleries.

The event dates are below:

Friday, September 24th: 4 pm – 8 pm

Saturday, September 25th: 10 am – 10 pm

Sunday, September 26th: 12 pm – 4 pm

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is currently looking for vendors, artists, and food trucks to participate in the event. If you would like to be involved in this event please email sanangelofiesta@gmail.com.

To stay up to date with information for Family Day Fiestas Patrias, follow SAMFA and the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center on Facebook and Instagram.

We hope to see you there!