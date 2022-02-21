According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Eric Kolster was arrested after deputies found over 8 pounds of marijuana, 11 grams of THC, and more than $16,000 in cash in a house on the 200 block of West 2nd Street.

Kolster was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday and released on a bond of $55,000 the next day.

Kolster is charged with Possession of greater than 5lbs of Marijuana and Possession of greater than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance.