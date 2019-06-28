San Angelo Landfill tours educate residents on the site’s operations

The San Angelo Landfill offered tours to citizens Friday morning. The purpose of these were to educate and demonstrate how a landfill operates.

“Every material that comes in gets weighed,” said Rey Rubio, the Operations Manager over Collections & Post Collections for Republic Services in San Angelo.

Nearly 700 tons of waste enter the San Angelo Landfill every day, most of it municipal solid waste, or household waste.

“Depending on the material that it is, it’s processed at the working phases that we have. We manage that within TCEQ guidelines and we bury that at the end of the week,” explained Rubio.

Most people know the basic information on a how a landfill works, but there are so many components to maintain them as safe and efficient as possible.

In order to make the most of the site, the San Angelo Landfill is strategically divided into cells, or designated areas where the land will be prepared for trash disposal.

Engineers create various plans to keep the site running smoothly.

“We have so many management plans. Our engineering group has land, air, water,” added Rubio.

Rubio said that with all of the precipitation the city has received recently, managing rainwater and making sure it doesn’t leave the site to contaminate other areas near the landfill has been extremely important.

He went on to say that though the site has come a long way since it opened, there is still room for improvement. In the month of May, the site received 320 tons of recycled material — only 173 tons were able to be processed. The rest were not recycable.

“How we correct that is events like today. We’re bringing the community and telling them about the issues, hoping they can help with that,” continued Rubio.

