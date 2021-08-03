San Angelo ISD welcomes new staff and teachers

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Teachers and staffers who will be in San Angelo ISD schools for the first time this year enjoyed a “Tail-Gate” welcoming event Tuesday morning.

At San Angelo Stadium, the invitations were for some 160 new educators and staffers who are new to San Angelo ISD this fall.

An official invitation set the tone for a successful school year.

“We are so excited this morning to welcoming approximately 160 new professionals to San Angelo ISD and to San Angelo as a community, as a whole” Dr. Farrah Gomez, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources & Professional Learning said. “Not only are we excited for them to be joining our team in

San Angelo ISD, but we think what sets San Angelo apart from so many other communities are our strong community partnerships, so we’re blessed to have many of our strong partners to share with us today, also welcoming our new professionals to our community.”

The first day of classes for teachers and students in the San Angelo School Districts is Wednesday, August, 18th.