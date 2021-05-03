San Angelo ISD supports literacy initative with an annual day of giving

Courtesy of Molly Johnson:

San Angelo, Texas (May 3)- Since December 2020, San Angelo ISD has launched a community-wide literacy initiative called San Angelo Reads. The purpose is to promote and encourage reading and future learning. Learning attributes include becoming a communicator, collaborator, critical thinker, and creater; plus with these skill sets, students can further their reading and literacy.

Over the last four months, San Angelo ISD has celebrated this literaacy initiative with nominated reading days during each month on campuses. Activities involve reading out loud, highlighting community members such as Ty Harris (San Angelo’s mayor) and providing books to young readers early.

SAISD has given over two thousand students in first and third grade books to help further their education. On May 5, 2021, San Angelo ISD plans to give books to 2nd graders as well. There is even a plan in place to provide books for kindergarden, fourth, and fifth graders as well this year. We also received help from other community partners such as San Angelo Area Foundation, HEB, The United Way of Concho Valley, Atmos Energy, Diego’s Burritos, Lone Star Beef, and others (who wishes to remain anonymous). The generosity of our community has provided the opportunity to extend more skills outside of the classroom to students to help build literacy skills. So far, San Angelo Reads! has operated on just donated items and funds with the support of San Angleo’s community.

This is only the beginning! San Angelo ISD still needs the full support from the community of San Angelo. This will help students become better readers and strive for success outside of the classroom.

Below are a few ways that we use San Angelo Gives funds for positive work:

● Over the summer months, San Angelo READS! will be providing deserving students with books through our Summer Book Patrol. The Summer Book Patrol will gather a variety of books based on the students reading levels within the household to encourage reading while away from the classroom. These books will be delivered directly to the students household with additional educational resources for the

parents and students.

● San Angelo READS! will also continue to provide books during the school year to each of our elementary students by grade level. It is our hope that with community partner donations and funds collected in San Angelo Gives, we can expand our book distribution to our secondary students as well.

By continuing to strive for a strong culture of reading among our community, students will become more confident, empowered, and accomplished as readers in all age groups. With your support, you ensure that we can continue to provde these literacy enrichment tools and opportunities to students. Also, help us to continue to enhance their future literacy skills for development.

San Angleo Reads! is driven by statistics that show how important it is to provide literacy and reading skills to students at an early age. Statistics show that children who do not read on grade level by the end of third grade will only have a 1 in 8 chance of catching up to other students reading within their grade leevl. In addition, students who lack these skills are 4 times as likely to drop out of school.

San Angleo Reads! would like to thank the community of San Angleo for all its support. You can share how you support San Angelo Reads! for San Angelo Gives by changing your profile picture to include our new Facebook frame or sharing a personal message using the hastag, #SAISDReads.

There are many non profits that support our community and we would like to give them a thank you as well. Overall, San Angleo Reads! appreciates all the support and donations given to help continue this great cause. Happy Giving San Angelo!