San Angelo ISD school supply lists

SAN ANGELO, TX - By and large city regulations stipulating who is responsible for the city's residential alleys has not changed much since the sixties. However, some San Angelo area residents may still be wondering who is responsible for some aspects of alleyway maintenance. The answer is a bit a mixed bag, but in terms of aesthetic upkeep, it is the residents.

"Responsibility for maintenance of the alley as far as brush, debris, weed, [etc] maintenance like that is the responsibility of the homeowner or lot the owner," explains Shane Kelton, Director of Operations for the City of San Angelo.