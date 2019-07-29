San Angelo ISD school supply lists

San Angelo, TX — San Angelo Independent School District has posted the lists of required school supplies for incoming students. Printable copies can be found at the SAISD website.

Pre-Kindergarten

12 #2 yellow pencils (2 boxes)  1 box crayons, 24 count box  1 box water‐based markers, classic colors  1 set watercolors  1 pair of 5” blunt scissors  1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle  4 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred  1 pkg. colored construction paper, 12”x18”  2 boxes facial tissue  3 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads,  (red, green, yellow)

Kindergarten

12 #2 yellow pencils (2 boxes)  2 boxes crayons, 24 count box  1 box water‐based markers, classic colors  1 set watercolors  1 pair of 5” scissors (metal)  1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle  6 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred  1 pkg. colored construction paper, 12”x18”  3 composition notebooks  1 solid colored 70 page spiral notebook,   wide ruled  2 boxes facial tissue  4 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads,   (red, green, blue, yellow)  1 small plastic school box  1 soft pink eraser 

1st Grade

12 #2 yellow pencils (2 boxes)  2 boxes crayons, 24 count box  1 box water‐based markers, classic colors  1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle  6 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred  1 pair of 5” scissors (metal)  1 pkg. colored construction paper, 12”x18”  1 pkg. notebook paper, wide ruled  3 composition notebooks  1 solid colored 70 page spiral notebook,   wide ruled  1 soft pink eraser  2 boxes facial tissue  4 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads,   (red, green, blue, yellow)  1 1” 3‐ring white binder w/clear front cover  1 small plastic school box 

2nd Grade

12 #2 yellow pencils (2 boxes)  1 box crayons, 24 count box  1 box water‐based markers, classic colors  1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle  6 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred  1 pair of 5” scissors  1 pkg. notebook paper, wide ruled (150 pages)  3 composition notebooks  2 solid colored 70 page spiral notebook,   wide ruled  1 soft pink eraser  2 boxes facial tissue  4 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads   (red, green, blue, yellow)  1 1” 3‐ring white binder w/clear front cover  1 small plastic school box

3rd Grade

12 #2 yellow pencils (2 boxes)  1 box, 12 ct. colored pencils  1 box crayons, 24 count box  1 box water‐based markers, classic colors  1 red pen  1 pair 7” scissors  1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle  4 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred  1 pkg. notebook paper, wide ruled (150  pages)  1 solid colored 70 page spiral notebook,   wide ruled  4 composition notebooks  1 pkg. pencil eraser toppers  2 boxes facial tissue  1 1½” 3‐ring binder w/ clear front cover  4 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads   (red, green, blue, yellow)  1 zipper pencil bag  1 plastic ruler (with centimeters) 1 pkg. assorted highlighters

4th Grade

12 #2 yellow pencils (2 boxes)  1 box, 12 ct. colored pencils  1 box crayons, 24 count box  1 box water‐based markers, classic colors  1 pkg. black or blue ink pens  1 red pen  1 pair 7” scissors  1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle  4 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred  1 pkg. notebook paper, wide ruled (150 pages)  1 pkg. colored construction paper, 12”x18”  3 solid colored 70 page spiral notebook,   wide ruled  4 composition notebooks  1 pkg. pencil eraser toppers  1 box facial tissue  1 1½” 3‐ring binder w/ clear front cover  4 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads   (red, green, blue, yellow)  1 zipper pencil bag  1 pkg. assorted highlighters

5th Grade

12 #2 yellow pencils (1 box)  1 box, 12 ct. colored pencils  1 box crayons, 24 count box  1 pkg. assorted highlighters  1 box water‐based markers, classic colors  1 pkg. black or blue ink pens  1 red pen  1 pair 8” scissors  1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle  4 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred  1 pkg. notebook paper, wide ruled (150 pages)  1 solid colored 70 page spiral notebook,   wide ruled  4 composition notebooks  1 pkg. pencil eraser toppers  1 box facial tissue  1 1½” 3‐ring binder w/ clear front cover  4 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads   (red, green, blue, yellow)  1 pkg. assorted dividers (5 or 8 tabs)  1 zipper pencil bag

Optional Supplies (NOT REQUIRED)

Please check with your child’s teacher before purchasing

1 bottle hand sanitizer (PK‐5)  1 pkg. colored construction paper, 12”x18”   1 box zipper quart size bags (girls PK‐5)  1 box zipper gallon size bags (boys PK‐5)  1 pkg. white paper plates, non‐glossy (K)  1 pkg. coffee filters (PK)  1 container of disinfecting wipes (girls PK‐5)  1 box of baby wipes (boys PK‐5)  4 cans of play‐doh, assorted colors (PK‐K)  1 pkg. stickers (PK‐1)  1 pkg. post‐it notes (1‐5)  1 protractor (4‐5)  1 pkg. Styrofoam cups/Dixie cups (K)  1 set of ear buds or headphones (K‐5)  1 pkg. index cards (1‐5)  1 pkg. sticky backed Velcro dots (PK‐K)  1 small contained pencil sharpener,   not battery operated (1‐5)  1 accordion file folder w/ five pockets (5)  1 dry erase marker (K‐5)  1 pkg. manila paper, 12” x 18”  Backpack (no rollers)  assorted colored printer paper 8‐1/2”x11”   Snack Bags  1” clear binder

Middle School Supply List

6th Grade

 1‐ Binder 1 1/2 ”   (History) 

2‐ Binder 1″ (ELA)(Math) 

2‐ Folder w/pockets & Brads (History) (Science) 

1 pkg dividers ‐8 (History) 4 pkg of sticky notes(ELA) 

1 pkg of 3X5 index cards (ELA) 

3‐ Composition book (ELA)(Science)(Math) 

General Supplies: 

1 pkg Expo Markers 

2‐ boxes‐# 2 pencils 

NoteBook paper 

Hand held pencil sharpener 

1 pkg Highligters 

Back Pack 

Earbuds for Technology 

Red pens 

Blue/Black pens 

Crayola Markers 

Glue sticks 

Map Pencils 

7th Grade

 3 ‐ Binder 1 1/2 – 2″ (History) (ELA) (Science)

2 – pkg dividers ‐8 (History) (ELA)

3 ‐ Composition book (ELA)(Science)(Math) 

4 – pkg of sticky notes (ELA) 

2 – pkg of 3X5 index cards (ELA) 

1 – Ruler (Math)

General Supplies: 

2 ‐ boxes‐# 2 pencils 

NoteBook paper 

1 pkg Expo Markers

1 – pkg Highligters

Hand held pencil sharpener 

Back Pack 

Earbuds for Technology 

Red pens 

Blue/Black pens 

Crayola Markers 

Glue sticks 

Map Pencils 

8th Grade

 3 ‐ 1 1/2″ 3 Ring Binder   (History) (ELA) (Science)

1 – 1″ 3 Ring Binder (Math)

1 – pkg dividers ‐8 (History)

Map Pencils (History)

1 pkg of 3×5 Index Cards (ELA)

2 pkg of sticky notes (ELA)

1 – Folder w/pockets and brads (Math)

1 – Ruler (Math)

T184 Calculator (optional) (Math)

1 – pkg Graph Paper (Math)

2 – Composition Book (Science) (Algebra)

General Supplies: 

2 ‐ boxes‐# 2 pencils 

NoteBook paper 

1 pkg Expo Markers

1 – pkg Highligters

Hand held pencil sharpener 

Back Pack 

Earbuds for Technology 

Red pens 

Blue/Black pens 

Crayola Markers 

Glue sticks 

Optional

Spiral Notebooks

Scissors

Kleenex

**Elective classes will require additional materials

Lists will be distributed during the 1st week of class

