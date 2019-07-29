San Angelo ISD school supply lists

San Angelo, TX — San Angelo Independent School District has posted the lists of required school supplies for incoming students. Printable copies can be found at the SAISD website.
Pre-Kindergarten
12 #2 yellow pencils (2 boxes) 1 box crayons, 24 count box 1 box water‐based markers, classic colors 1 set watercolors 1 pair of 5” blunt scissors 1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle 4 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred 1 pkg. colored construction paper, 12”x18” 2 boxes facial tissue 3 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads, (red, green, yellow)
Kindergarten
12 #2 yellow pencils (2 boxes) 2 boxes crayons, 24 count box 1 box water‐based markers, classic colors 1 set watercolors 1 pair of 5” scissors (metal) 1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle 6 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred 1 pkg. colored construction paper, 12”x18” 3 composition notebooks 1 solid colored 70 page spiral notebook, wide ruled 2 boxes facial tissue 4 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads, (red, green, blue, yellow) 1 small plastic school box 1 soft pink eraser
1st Grade
12 #2 yellow pencils (2 boxes) 2 boxes crayons, 24 count box 1 box water‐based markers, classic colors 1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle 6 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred 1 pair of 5” scissors (metal) 1 pkg. colored construction paper, 12”x18” 1 pkg. notebook paper, wide ruled 3 composition notebooks 1 solid colored 70 page spiral notebook, wide ruled 1 soft pink eraser 2 boxes facial tissue 4 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads, (red, green, blue, yellow) 1 1” 3‐ring white binder w/clear front cover 1 small plastic school box
2nd Grade
12 #2 yellow pencils (2 boxes) 1 box crayons, 24 count box 1 box water‐based markers, classic colors 1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle 6 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred 1 pair of 5” scissors 1 pkg. notebook paper, wide ruled (150 pages) 3 composition notebooks 2 solid colored 70 page spiral notebook, wide ruled 1 soft pink eraser 2 boxes facial tissue 4 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads (red, green, blue, yellow) 1 1” 3‐ring white binder w/clear front cover 1 small plastic school box
3rd Grade
12 #2 yellow pencils (2 boxes) 1 box, 12 ct. colored pencils 1 box crayons, 24 count box 1 box water‐based markers, classic colors 1 red pen 1 pair 7” scissors 1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle 4 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred 1 pkg. notebook paper, wide ruled (150 pages) 1 solid colored 70 page spiral notebook, wide ruled 4 composition notebooks 1 pkg. pencil eraser toppers 2 boxes facial tissue 1 1½” 3‐ring binder w/ clear front cover 4 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads (red, green, blue, yellow) 1 zipper pencil bag 1 plastic ruler (with centimeters) 1 pkg. assorted highlighters
4th Grade
12 #2 yellow pencils (2 boxes) 1 box, 12 ct. colored pencils 1 box crayons, 24 count box 1 box water‐based markers, classic colors 1 pkg. black or blue ink pens 1 red pen 1 pair 7” scissors 1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle 4 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred 1 pkg. notebook paper, wide ruled (150 pages) 1 pkg. colored construction paper, 12”x18” 3 solid colored 70 page spiral notebook, wide ruled 4 composition notebooks 1 pkg. pencil eraser toppers 1 box facial tissue 1 1½” 3‐ring binder w/ clear front cover 4 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads (red, green, blue, yellow) 1 zipper pencil bag 1 pkg. assorted highlighters
5th Grade
12 #2 yellow pencils (1 box) 1 box, 12 ct. colored pencils 1 box crayons, 24 count box 1 pkg. assorted highlighters 1 box water‐based markers, classic colors 1 pkg. black or blue ink pens 1 red pen 1 pair 8” scissors 1 white glue, 4 oz. bottle 4 glue sticks, Elmer’s preferred 1 pkg. notebook paper, wide ruled (150 pages) 1 solid colored 70 page spiral notebook, wide ruled 4 composition notebooks 1 pkg. pencil eraser toppers 1 box facial tissue 1 1½” 3‐ring binder w/ clear front cover 4 plain plastic/vinyl pocket folders w/brads (red, green, blue, yellow) 1 pkg. assorted dividers (5 or 8 tabs) 1 zipper pencil bag
Optional Supplies (NOT REQUIRED)
Please check with your child’s teacher before purchasing
1 bottle hand sanitizer (PK‐5) 1 pkg. colored construction paper, 12”x18” 1 box zipper quart size bags (girls PK‐5) 1 box zipper gallon size bags (boys PK‐5) 1 pkg. white paper plates, non‐glossy (K) 1 pkg. coffee filters (PK) 1 container of disinfecting wipes (girls PK‐5) 1 box of baby wipes (boys PK‐5) 4 cans of play‐doh, assorted colors (PK‐K) 1 pkg. stickers (PK‐1) 1 pkg. post‐it notes (1‐5) 1 protractor (4‐5) 1 pkg. Styrofoam cups/Dixie cups (K) 1 set of ear buds or headphones (K‐5) 1 pkg. index cards (1‐5) 1 pkg. sticky backed Velcro dots (PK‐K) 1 small contained pencil sharpener, not battery operated (1‐5) 1 accordion file folder w/ five pockets (5) 1 dry erase marker (K‐5) 1 pkg. manila paper, 12” x 18” Backpack (no rollers) assorted colored printer paper 8‐1/2”x11” Snack Bags 1” clear binder
Middle School Supply List
6th Grade
1‐ Binder 1 1/2 ” (History)
2‐ Binder 1″ (ELA)(Math)
2‐ Folder w/pockets & Brads (History) (Science)
1 pkg dividers ‐8 (History) 4 pkg of sticky notes(ELA)
1 pkg of 3X5 index cards (ELA)
3‐ Composition book (ELA)(Science)(Math)
General Supplies:
1 pkg Expo Markers
2‐ boxes‐# 2 pencils
NoteBook paper
Hand held pencil sharpener
1 pkg Highligters
Back Pack
Earbuds for Technology
Red pens
Blue/Black pens
Crayola Markers
Glue sticks
Map Pencils
7th Grade
3 ‐ Binder 1 1/2 – 2″ (History) (ELA) (Science)
2 – pkg dividers ‐8 (History) (ELA)
3 ‐ Composition book (ELA)(Science)(Math)
4 – pkg of sticky notes (ELA)
2 – pkg of 3X5 index cards (ELA)
1 – Ruler (Math)
General Supplies:
2 ‐ boxes‐# 2 pencils
NoteBook paper
1 pkg Expo Markers
1 – pkg Highligters
Hand held pencil sharpener
Back Pack
Earbuds for Technology
Red pens
Blue/Black pens
Crayola Markers
Glue sticks
Map Pencils
8th Grade
3 ‐ 1 1/2″ 3 Ring Binder (History) (ELA) (Science)
1 – 1″ 3 Ring Binder (Math)
1 – pkg dividers ‐8 (History)
Map Pencils (History)
1 pkg of 3×5 Index Cards (ELA)
2 pkg of sticky notes (ELA)
1 – Folder w/pockets and brads (Math)
1 – Ruler (Math)
T184 Calculator (optional) (Math)
1 – pkg Graph Paper (Math)
2 – Composition Book (Science) (Algebra)
General Supplies:
2 ‐ boxes‐# 2 pencils
NoteBook paper
1 pkg Expo Markers
1 – pkg Highligters
Hand held pencil sharpener
Back Pack
Earbuds for Technology
Red pens
Blue/Black pens
Crayola Markers
Glue sticks
Optional
Spiral Notebooks
Scissors
Kleenex
**Elective classes will require additional materials
Lists will be distributed during the 1st week of class