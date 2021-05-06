San Angelo ISD partners with The United Way of the Concho Valley to distribute books to 2nd Graders

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Wednesday, May 3rd, San Angelo ISD 2nd grade students received their very own copy of “Pig the Star” by Aaron Blabey and a fun activity donated by The United Way of the Concho Valley as part of their “United We Read” program, and in collaboration with with San Angelo ISD’s literacy initiative, San Angelo READS! Pig the Star, a story told in rhyme, teaches readers a valuable lesson about treating your friends with kindness.



In celebration, SAISD shared a live read aloud of “Pig the Star” read by President and CEO of The United Way of the Concho Valley Ashley Ammons on the District’s Facebook page, which is now also be available on the San Angelo READS! online library of read aloud videos. Ms. Ammons read live from Goliad Elementary’s library to Ms. Crooks’s class of 2nd grade students who were then able to complete the fun activity creating their very own Pig the Pug!



“We were excited to bring United We Read to San Angelo ISD in partnership with San Angelo READS!,” said Ms. Ammons. “The goal of the United We Read is to promote reading to, and with children so it’s a great fit with the San Angelo READS! Reading aloud is one of the best ways to help children, and we love being able to directly impact our children in San Angelo as well as support educators.”



San Angelo ISD is proud to partner with The United Way of the Concho Valley to continue to meet our goal of providing a book to each of our elementary students this school year. The United Way understands how vital reading is to the future success of the students of San Angelo, and provides funding to many local non-profits which directly impact our community.



The San Angelo Reads! community-wide literacy initiative was founded by the District to promote and encourage reading and the SAISD future-ready learner profile attributes among SAISD students and the greater San Angelo community. The goal of the literacy initiative is to increase awareness of the importance of literacy and to inspire a love for reading.



Follow the San Angelo ISD Facebook, Twitter, and website, www.saisd.org/read, to stay up-to-date on San Angelo Reads! and to find resources to help inspire a love of reading. Community members are encouraged to share how they celebrate literacy and participate in San Angelo Reads! through the hashtag, #SAISDReads.