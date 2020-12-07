San Angelo ISD maintains a low COVID-19 positivity rate from safety protocols

One percent of the SAISD population are either quarantined or infected with the virus

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As winter break nears, the San Angelo Independent School District had many challenges with COVID-19 since the fall semester began in August. Serving approximately 14,500 students, the district is hoping to mitigate the spread of the virus for the last two weeks of the semester and beyond.

“We have certainly seen a surge in numbers of positive cases and quarantine,” SAISD superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff said. “I think the silver lining for us is that we are still doing remarkably well percentage wise, and we’re able to keep our campuses up and running and that certainly is a great thing for our community.”

Dr. Dethloff says the district has implemented many safety procedures and protocols throughout the semester. After the Halloween surge a specialized cleaning crew cleaned 257 classrooms in one week. As of today, one percent of the SAISD population are either quarantined or infected with the virus.

“When we look at the evidence and the data before us, it really reiterates the need for us to keep our schools open and running,” Dr. Dethloff stated. “At this point, we are able to mitigate the virus in a school setting and I think that’s because it’s a controlled setting.”

As for sports and other extracurricular activities, the district is continuing to follow CDC and UIL safety guidelines. SAISD hopes to maintain this positive trend.

“We know based on our ratio and percentages, that we know the school setting is still one of the most safe places in San Angelo,” Dr. Dethloff expressed. “So because of that, we want to keep students engaged and try to run our extracurricular activities as much as possible.”

