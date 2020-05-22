San Angelo ISD announces new Executive Director of Athletics

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD named Rodney Chant its new Executive Director of Athletics Friday afternoon.

Chant will take over for coach Brent McCallie in July. McCallie announced his retirement in April and served as San Angelo ISD’s Executive Director of Athletics since 2015.

Here is the press release from San Angelo ISD announcing the hire:

“Mr. Rodney Chant will serve as San Angelo ISD’s new Executive Director of Athletics officially replacing coach Brent McCallie who is retiring at the end of this school year.

A native Texan, Chant is currently the Director of Athletics at Fort Bend ISD, where he has served since 2016. Coach Chant began his coaching career in Terrell ISD where he coached for 8 years. He then coached for five years at Pasadena Memorial HS before becoming Assistant Athletic Director in 2008 and Director of Athletics in 2010 at Pasadena ISD. A district known for excellence in its athletic programs under Chant’s leadership, Fort Bend ISD has attended multiple team state championships, individual state championships as well as multiple team and individual state runners-up. Prior to serving as an athletic director, Chant coached multiple sports throughout his career including football, basketball, baseball, tennis, track, and powerlifting.

Coach Chant holds a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Howard Payne University and a Master of Management from the University of Houston Clear Lake. Coach Chant currently serves as the President of the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association.

Chant and his wife, Kristy, a High School Anatomy and Physiology teacher, have two sons attending Lubbock Christian University.

Chant will begin his new role with SAISD in July 2020.”

More Stories for you

• NCAA cuts athletic schedules for 2020-2021 seasons

UPDATED (5/20/20): The NCAA has released a statement confirming schedule cuts in all Division II sports for the 2020-21…

• UIL provides update regarding summer activities

UPDATED (5/20/20) Here’s Irion County head football coach Don Coffell reaction to the news: “Tempered anticipation and…

• Rider leaving TLCA San Angelo for Yorktown, reuniting with John David Caffey

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brent Rider is leaving TLCA San Angelo after three y…

• This Day in Sports: May 17, 2015

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Angelo State Baseball dropped its first game of the South Central Regional Tournament in 2…

• Montana Roots, Family Time: Belles HC Nate Harris shares own ties to ‘The Last Dance’

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– Angelo State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Nate Harris has been dialed in to ESPN’s 10-part…

• Angelo State’s Cinco Boone reflects on personal impact from Michael Jordan and ‘The Last Dance’

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS–Ever since he was five years old, Angelo State Men’s Basketball head Coach Cinco Boone was inspired…