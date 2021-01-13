San Angelo Independent School District to thoroughly mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the spring 2021 semester

School administrators say the majority of students who are quarantined contacted the virus outside the school classrooms

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With the start of the spring 2021 semester, San Angelo ISD has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic for nearly 10 months straight. Serving approximately 14,000 students, the district is hoping to mitigate the spread of the virus, aiming for a sense of normalcy.

“We have really stuck to our traditional calendar which is remarkable and amazing,” SAISD superintendent Carl Dethloff said. “I give credit to all of our families out there including the moms, dads, uncles, aunts and extended grandparents that have made this happen for us so that we can really have school.”

As of now 41 staff members are either quarantined or COVID-19 positive. 23 out of those 41 are currently positive with the virus and there are 2,000 total staff members. On the sports side of things, Doctor Dethloff believes the extracurricular activities will last this semester unlike spring 2020.

“We did have to quarantine one of our basketball teams from direct contact,” Dethloff stated. “We have been able to operate because our coaches, our families and our teachers are really helping us follow safety protocols. We will keep going as long as we can with extra curricular activities.”

There are 2,431 students enrolled in a virtual academy which measures 17% out of the total student population in the district. The remaining 83% are enrolled in person. The district reported 99% of the kids quarantined had direct contact outside of the school, making it a safe place.

“We know that certainly there are students that learn best in a virtual environment,” Dethloff expressed. “However, the majority of students learn best also with their social emotional wellness component…they learn best in an in person environment.”

