San Angelo craftsmen showcase their talent across the city

San Angelo, Texas — The weekend in San Angelo was filled with opportunities to shop with local small businesses, mainly those that are hand crafters. The Greater San Angelo Crafts Guilds Christmas in July Craft Show or the Christmas in July Shopping Extravaganza were shows that took place around the city.

“Anything can be made into something unique,” Brenda Goff the President of The Greater San Angelo Crafts Guild.

Whether you were at The Greater San Angelo Crafts Guilds Christmas in July Craft Show or the Christmas in July Shopping Extravaganza you could find woodwork, jewelry, household items and much more.

“You’d be surprised at some of the stuff that you find out here because people have it in your mind of something that you want to create, and people don’t use their mind anymore, they throw it away and a lot of these people have really unique ideas and they put it together,” Goff said.

The best part about these outing to The Greater San Angelo Crafts Guild is that no matter which table you visit everything is sure to be one of a kind.

“I get to do unusual stuff,” Goff said. ‘I’m always coming up with something I’ll call one of the girls and I’ll ask ‘So what do you think this will sell?’ well yeah nobody else has got it.’

28 vendor slots filled with small businesses lined sunset malls north entrance this weekend for the shopping extravaganza. For the craftsmen who were there this event means a lot after the pandemic hit them hard.

“You always hear that you need to support small businesses, especially during COVID-19 time, a lot of us lost a lot of our business income so we’re trying to build our clientele back up.” Jessica Glass a small business owner said.

For the Craft Guild Show, keeping crafters around has also taken a toll, but they’re slowly gaining more people.

“We’re up to 71 booths again and it’s taken us four years to get everybody back out here, we’re getting new blood,” Goff said.

As more people join the Crafts Guild or sign up to take part in the shopping extravaganza, it’s the people they meet they make it worthwhile.

“No, I joined the guild here. I plan on coming in September and December, I like the interaction with the other artists here there’s, there’s some other woodworkers here,” Scott Stewart a first-time vendor in San Angelo said.

That reigns true for vendors at the Christmas in July Shopping Extravaganza as well.

“Community spirit, because handmade stuff and shopping local I don’t know builds that community.” Tina Glass a hand crafter said.