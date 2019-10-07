San Angelo Country Club holds Boy Scout fundraiser golf tournament

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Southwest Council of the Boy Scouts of America held a fundraiser and golf tournament at San Angelo Country Club on Monday, October 7.

The 3-man scramble tournament saw 25 teams registered to play. There was also food and a silent auction, in addition to cash prizes for golfers. Organizers say that in years past the event has raised $15,000 to $20,000 which they hope to close in on again this year.

“This program,” said scout executive Devin Koehler, “the Boy Scouts of America, has camps that we offer to our youth at a discounted price.

Along with the actual facilities that we have to maintain and keep up, also these funds help with insurance for when these kids go on these campouts and these activities.”

The Boy Scouts of America is one of the nation’s largest and most prominent youth leadership and outdoors skills groups.